On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .216.

Garcia has had a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 23.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (53.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (30.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

