Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (6-7) against the Texas Rangers (7-5) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 14.

The Astros will call on Luis Garcia (0-1) versus the Rangers and Martin Perez (1-1).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 7, Rangers 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Texas the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +140 moneyline listed for this contest.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 6 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (67 total runs).

The Rangers have the 10th-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule