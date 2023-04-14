The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .260.

Lowe is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven in a run in eight games this season (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings