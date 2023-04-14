The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time in action, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .361 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Dubon enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .476.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 88.9% of his games this year (eight of nine), with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
