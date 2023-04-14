The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .212.

Semien has had a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this season (33.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings