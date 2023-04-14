Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .314 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 14 hits and an OBP of .439, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 38.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (1-1) makes the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
