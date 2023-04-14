Josh Jung -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .286.
  • Jung has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (36.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.