On Friday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .276 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
  • Heim has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), Heim has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (37.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Garcia (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.