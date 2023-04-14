After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is batting .212 with three walks.
  • In six of nine games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to Perez (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
