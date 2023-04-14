Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- McCormick is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in four games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (30.0%).
- In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will look to Perez (1-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
