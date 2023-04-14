On Friday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

McCormick is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in four games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (30.0%).

In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings