The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will play on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
  • The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won six of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).
  • Houston has a record of 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (40% winning percentage).
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 62.3% chance to win.
  • Houston has played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-0).
  • The Astros have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 3-3 4-3 2-4 4-6 2-1

