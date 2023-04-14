After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adolis García At The Plate

Adolis Garcia has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .213.

Adolis Garcia has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Adolis Garcia has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

