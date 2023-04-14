After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Luis Garcia) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Adolis Garcia has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .213.
  • Adolis Garcia has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Adolis Garcia has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Astros will send Luis Garcia (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
