Rangers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (7-4) and the Kansas City Royals (3-9) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rangers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on April 12.
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) for the Texas Rangers and Brad Keller (1-1) for the Kansas City Royals.
Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Royals 2.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- This season, the Rangers have been favored seven times and won five of those games.
- Texas has entered three games this season favored by -165 or more, and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 66 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|L 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Marcus Stroman
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|L 10-3
|Martín Pérez vs Justin Steele
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|W 8-2
|Jon Gray vs Jameson Taillon
|April 10
|Royals
|W 11-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
|April 11
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 12
|Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luis Garcia
|April 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Hunter Brown
|April 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|April 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
