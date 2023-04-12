Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .355 with two doubles and two walks.
- Dubon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (seven of eight), with at least two hits three times (37.5%).
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
