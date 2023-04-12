On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .229.

Semien has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Semien has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

