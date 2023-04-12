On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .276.

Heim is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Heim has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (37.5%).

In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Heim has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of eight games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

