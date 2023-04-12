David Hensley -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has three walks while hitting .250.

Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings