David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
David Hensley -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has three walks while hitting .250.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
