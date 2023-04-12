How to Watch the Astros vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Jose Urquidy and Rich Hill to the mound, respectively, on Wednesday at PNC Park. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
Astros vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball with 12 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.
- Houston ranks 23rd in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- Houston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (59 total).
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Astros strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.340).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
|4/14/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Martín Pérez
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jon Gray
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
