When the (6-4) take on the (3-8) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:05 PM ET, Jacob deGrom will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 18).

The Royals are listed as +230 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rangers (-300). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (1-0, 5.59 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Rangers and Royals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-300) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $13.33 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Rangers have not played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.

The Royals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.