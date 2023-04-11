On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .268 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Lowe is batting .300 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Lowe has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Lowe has driven in a run in six games this year (60.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

