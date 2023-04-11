Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .357 with two doubles and a walk.
- Dubon is batting .429 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), including three multi-hit games (42.9%).
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Dubon has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.91 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- Keller (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 55th, 1.371 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
