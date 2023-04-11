Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-4 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) against the Pirates.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has two doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .282.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), with more than one hit four times (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 45.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- Keller (1-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.