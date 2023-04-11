On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .292 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Heim has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (42.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

