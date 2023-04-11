After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .214 with a walk.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Meyers has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings