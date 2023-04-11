The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (12) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.

Seager has had a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Seager has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

