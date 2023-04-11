After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .163 with eight walks.
  • In five of 11 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
  • Bregman has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Keller (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.