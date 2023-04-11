After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .163 with eight walks.

In five of 11 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.

Bregman has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

