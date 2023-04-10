(3-7) will take on the (5-4) at Globe Life Field on Monday, April 10 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 Ks, Zack Greinke will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Royals are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-175). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (0-1, 23.63 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-2, 2.38 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won three out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Royals have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +600 - 4th

