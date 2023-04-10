The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .304 with two doubles and a walk.

Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.

In five of six games this season (83.3%), Dubon has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his six games this year.

Dubon has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings