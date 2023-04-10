After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In six of nine games this year (66.7%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (33.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings