After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Tucker has recorded a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 40.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Contreras (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.