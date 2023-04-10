After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas in total hits (eight) this season while batting .229 with three extra-base hits.

In six of nine games this year (66.7%), Jung has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Jung has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings