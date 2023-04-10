After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .238 with a double.
  • This year, Heim has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Heim has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 58th in WHIP (1.324), and 75th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
