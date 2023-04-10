The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
  • He ranks 86th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
  • Seager has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Seager has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 3.74 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Greinke (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
