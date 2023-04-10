The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .259.

This year, McCormick has tallied at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings