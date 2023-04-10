Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has five walks while batting .150.
- Bregman has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Bregman has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Contreras (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
