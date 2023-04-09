The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has nine hits, which is best among Houston hitters this season, while batting .310 with four extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In seven of eight games this season, Alvarez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (75.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In four games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings