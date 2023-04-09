The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Dallas has a 12-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.8% from the field.

The Mavericks are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.

The 114.2 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.9 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.1).

When Dallas scores more than 123.1 points, it is 15-6.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are scoring 115.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.1 points per contest.

Defensively Dallas has played better in home games this year, ceding 112.1 points per game, compared to 115.6 on the road.

The Mavericks are draining 14.9 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries