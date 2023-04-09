The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) are home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this year.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and CW35

BSSW and CW35 Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.9 (15th in the NBA).

The Spurs put up 112.7 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 123.1 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -844 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The teams combine to score 226.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 237 combined points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has compiled a 29-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has compiled a 32-49-0 ATS record so far this season.

