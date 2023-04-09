The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) are home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this year.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and CW35
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-3.5) 229 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-3.5) 228.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-3.5) 228.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-4.5) - -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks have a +27 scoring differential, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.9 (15th in the NBA).
  • The Spurs put up 112.7 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 123.1 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -844 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.
  • The teams combine to score 226.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 237 combined points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.
  • Dallas has compiled a 29-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • San Antonio has compiled a 32-49-0 ATS record so far this season.

