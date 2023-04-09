After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung leads Texas with eight hits, batting .267 this season with three extra-base hits.
  • Jung has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Jung has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.