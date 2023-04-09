On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Meyers had a hit in 25 of 54 games a year ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.

He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meyers drove in a run in 18.5% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.4% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .221 AVG .233 .247 OBP .291 .312 SLG .315 4 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 21/3 K/BB 33/4 1 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

