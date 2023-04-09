On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (56-25) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics' +529 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.5 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +30 scoring differential overall.

Boston is 44-34-3 ATS this season.

Atlanta has put together a 35-43-3 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +320 +160 - Hawks +35000 +11000 -309

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.