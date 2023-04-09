(6-2) will match up with the (3-6) at Target Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 strikeouts, Tyler Mahle will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. An 8-run total is listed in the game.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSNX

BSNX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs Mahle - MIN (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Twins were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

