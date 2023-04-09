Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (6-2) versus the Houston Astros (3-6) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 9.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown for the Houston Astros and Tyler Mahle (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSNX

BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Astros 1.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 42 total runs this season.

The Astros' 4.38 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

