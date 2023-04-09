Astros vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (6-2) versus the Houston Astros (3-6) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 9.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown for the Houston Astros and Tyler Mahle (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins.
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSNX
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Astros 1.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 42 total runs this season.
- The Astros' 4.38 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Hunter Brown vs Matthew Boyd
|April 4
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|April 5
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 7
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Sonny Gray
|April 8
|@ Twins
|L 9-6
|Luis Garcia vs Joe Ryan
|April 9
|@ Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tyler Mahle
|April 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Roansy Contreras
|April 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Mitch Keller
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
|April 14
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
