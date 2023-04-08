Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (43-21-14), host the top-ranked group from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (34-20).
- Dallas has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|268 (7th)
|Goals
|259 (13th)
|211 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (11th)
|60 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (25th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Four of Dallas' last 10 games hit the over.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 268 this season.
- The Stars are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 211 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +57 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
