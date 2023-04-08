A pair of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 43-21-14) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 49-22-8), square off on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1. They have scored 35 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 37 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.0% of opportunities).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 7-14-21 in overtime games as part of a 43-21-14 overall record.

Dallas has 27 points (8-6-11) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).

Dallas has finished 5-4-6 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).

The Stars are 37-7-6 in the 50 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 80 points).

In the 25 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-5-7 record (33 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 24-11-6 (54 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars finished 15-10-8 in those matchups (38 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.28 14th 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.81 11th 13th 32.1 Shots 31.9 14th 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 31.2 16th 5th 24.6% Power Play % 20.5% 18th 3rd 83.3% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 20th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

