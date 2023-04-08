Rangers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (3-3) and Texas Rangers (4-3) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on April 8.
The Chicago Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele and the Rangers will counter with Martin Perez (1-0, 1.59 ERA).
Rangers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Rangers 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have split the two matchups they have played as underdogs this season.
- Texas has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Texas is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (36 total runs).
- The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.34) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Bailey Falter
|April 3
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|April 4
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Gibson
|April 5
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|L 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Marcus Stroman
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Justin Steele
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jameson Taillon
|April 10
|Royals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
|April 11
|Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 12
|Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luis Garcia
