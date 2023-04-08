Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .241.
- Lowe has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Lowe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
- Steele (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.