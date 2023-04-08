Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Heim picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last year (64 of 127), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (18.1%).
- He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 12.6%), leaving the ballpark in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Heim drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last year (32 of 127), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 31.5% of his 127 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.