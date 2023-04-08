The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley is batting .217 with three walks.

Hensley has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings