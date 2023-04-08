When the (3-5) go head to head against the (5-2) at Target Field on Saturday, April 8 at 2:10 PM ET, Luis Garcia will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

Bookmakers list the Twins as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros -105 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Garcia - HOU (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.